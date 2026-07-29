Danny Welbeck nears Chelsea move with medical scheduled

An undated picture of striker Danny Welbeck. — Reuters

Chelsea are on the verge of completing the signing of Brighton & Hove Albion striker Danny Welbeck after the veteran forward was granted permission to undergo a medical at Stamford Bridge.

The 35-year-old is expected to join the Blues on a two-year contract and will travel to Hong Kong next week to link up with his new teammates for the club's pre-season tour.

Welbeck's arrival forms part of new head coach Xabi Alonso's strategy to add greater experience to a Chelsea squad that has been the youngest in the Premier League over the past two seasons.

The club emphasis on youth has been widely regarded as one of the reasons behind their inconsistent performances and inability to compete regularly for major trophies.

Following a disappointing 10th-place finish last season without silverware, Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali admitted the club's recruitment policy required a "tweak".

Since then, the Blues have shifted their transfer approach by targeting more established players.

Chelsea have already agreed a deal to sign 26-year-old defender Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace, while negotiations continue over potential moves for Brentford midfielder Jordan Henderson and Sunderland's Granit Xhaka, who previously worked under Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen.

Former Manchester United and Arsenal striker Welbeck joined Brighton on a free transfer from Watford in 2021 and has since become the Seagulls' leading Premier League goalscorer, registering 90 top-flight goals in 400 appearances.

His arrival would leave Chelsea with six senior strikers, although Nicolas Jackson, Liam Delap and Marc Guiu are all understood to be available for either loan or permanent transfers as the club reshapes its attacking options.