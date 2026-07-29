Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso hails Joao Pedro's hat-trick

This collage of picture shows Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso and Joao Pedro(right). — Reuters

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso praised Joao Pedro's determination after the Brazilian striker responded to his omission from Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 squad with a sensational hat-trick in the Blues' opening pre-season fixture.

The 24-year-old came off the bench to score three goals in just nine minutes as Chelsea defeated Western Sydney Wanderers 6-4 on Tuesday, making an immediate statement ahead of the new campaign.

Joao Pedro enjoyed an impressive debut season at Stamford Bridge after joining from Brighton last year, scoring 20 goals in all competitions and being voted the club's Player of the Season by supporters.

However, his prolific form was not enough to earn a place in Brazil's World Cup squad.

Alonso revealed the forward had returned to pre-season highly motivated.

"He's very hungry, Joao is really, really determined to have a great season," said Alonso.

"After a great last year where he scored many goals, I think that he wants to keep scoring more and more. But we need to help him, as on his own, it's not possible.

"He will have the players around him, and they need to have this hunger to score as well. It's not just about the striker, but every time that we win and our striker scores, I am happy."

Despite reports linking several Chelsea forwards with summer exits following the arrival of Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa, Joao Pedro appears firmly in Alonso's plans.

The Brazilian said he was enjoying the freedom offered by his new manager.

"He's a very open coach. We talk a lot. I feel free," said Joao Pedro.

"When I play in front I move a lot, so he gives me that option. Sometimes I can play on the left, sometimes in the middle. So that's what I've learned from him.

"I want to achieve the highest level possible with the team.

"I always want to try to score to help my team, and hopefully next season can be better than last season."