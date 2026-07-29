Farhan overtakes Abhishek as Pakistan pacers gain in ICC T20I rankings

The collage of photos features Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan (left) and India's Abhishek Sharma. - ICC/AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan has overtaken India's Abhishek Sharma to climb to second in the latest ICC Men's T20I batter rankings after the India-Zimbabwe T20I series reshaped the standings, with the Men in Blue completing a 3-0 series sweep.

Farhan moved up to second with 848 rating points, pushing Abhishek down to third with 819, while his India teammate Ishan Kishan retained the top spot with 910 points.

Pakistan's young left-handed batter Saim Ayub held on to 41st place with 560 points, while former captain Babar Azam remained 43rd with 555 points. T20I captain Salman Ali Agha also retained 45th position with 547 points.

The biggest mover in the latest rankings was young Indian sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who impressed throughout the Zimbabwe T20I series to claim the Player of the Series award. His performances lifted him 230 places to 48th with 536 rating points.

Pakistan's left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman slipped one place to 73rd with 481 points.

In the ICC Men's T20I bowling rankings, Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed retained second place with 736 points, while Afghanistan's Rashid Khan continued to lead the rankings. England's Adil Rashid remained third.

Spinner Mohammad Nawaz also held on to 10th place with 658 points, while pacer Salman Mirza climbed one spot to 15th with 636 points. Left-arm quick Shaheen Shah Afridi also moved up one place to 30th with 602 points.

Spinner Usman Tariq retained 59th place with 524 points, while Sufiyan Muqeem remained 68th with 510 points. Saim Ayub dropped one place to 73rd with 492 points, Shadab Khan stayed 76th, and Haris Rauf remained in 89th position.