Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Mohammad Abbas move up in ICC Test rankings

From left to right: Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam, top-order batter Shan Masood and fast bowler Mohammad Abbas. — AFP/PCB

DUBAI: Pakistan's current and former captains, Babar Azam and Shan Masood, along with fast bowler Mohammad Abbas, have improved their positions in the latest ICC Test rankings after impressive performances in the opening Test against the West Indies, despite suffering defeat.

In the ICC Test batting rankings, Babar has climbed four places from 19th to 15th with 686 rating points, while Masood has jumped eight spots from 44th to 36th with 590 points following his century in the first Test.

However, several other Pakistan batters slipped in the rankings. Saud Shakeel dropped three places from 21st to 24th with 641 points, while wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan fell eight places to 26th with 638 points.

All-rounder Salman Ali Agha also slipped four places to 32nd with 607 points. Left-handed opener Imam-ul-Haq retained his 53rd position, while Abdullah Shafique dropped one place to 57th with 511 points. All-rounder Aamer Jamal also remained in 100th place.

Australia's Travis Head continues to lead the ICC Test batting rankings, followed by England's Harry Brook in second and teammate Joe Root in third.

In the ICC Test bowling rankings, right-arm pacer Abbas made the biggest gain among Pakistan players, rising nine places from 26th to 17th with 690 rating points. Spinner Noman Ali retained his seventh position with 809 points.

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi slipped four places to 29th with 617 points, while spinner Sajid Khan dropped one place to 35th with 545 points. Fast bowler Hasan Ali retained 38th place with 501 points.

Pacer Khurram Shahzad fell one place to 52nd, Aamer Jamal remained 81st, spinner Asif Afridi dropped three places to 87th, fast bowler Mohammad Ali slipped to 93rd, while Salman Ali Agha fell four places to 99th.

India's Jasprit Bumrah remains the world's top-ranked Test bowler, followed by New Zealand's Matt Henry in second and Australia's Mitchell Starc in third.