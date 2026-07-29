Sri Lanka refresh Women's T20I squad with three changes for Pakistan series

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu (right) and teammate Vishmi Gunaratne run between the wickets during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 ODI match against South Africa at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on October 17, 2025. — AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka have refreshed their squad for the upcoming three-match Women's T20I series against Pakistan, making three changes as they begin preparations following their Women's T20 World Cup campaign earlier this year.

While the experienced core of the side remains intact, the selectors have introduced fresh talent by handing maiden call-ups to Under-19 stars Sanjana Kavindi and Chamudi Praboda. Nineteen-year-old fast bowler Rashmika Sewwandi also returns to the national setup.

Making way are middle-order batter Hansima Karunaratne and seamers Mithali Ayodhya and Chethana Vimukthi. Vimukthi had joined the previous squad as an injury replacement after spinner Shashini Gimhani was ruled out.

Among the newcomers, 17-year-old left-arm spinner Praboda appears the most likely to feature during the series, offering another spin option to Sri Lanka's attack. Fellow teenager Kavindi, a top-order batter, faces stiff competition for a place in an increasingly settled batting line-up.

Sri Lanka continue to place their faith in an experienced group led by captain Chamari Athapaththu, whose side recently secured a 2-1 victory in the ODI series against Pakistan. The top order also includes dependable batters Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera and Vishmi Gunaratne.

All-rounder Kavisha Dilhari provides crucial balance, while Sugandika Kumari will lead the spin attack alongside Nilakshika Silva. Wicketkeeper-batter Kaushini Nuthyangana adds depth to the middle order, while young pacers Kawya Kavindi and Malki Madara have retained their places in the squad.

The three-match T20I series between Sri Lanka and Pakistan is scheduled to begin on July 31 in Dambulla.

Sri Lanka squad for Pakistan Women's T20Is

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Sanjana Kavindi, Harshitha Samarawickrama (wk), Imesha Dulani, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Kavisha Dilhari, Nimasha Meepage, Chamudi Praboda, Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Kawya Kavindi and Rashmika Sewwandi.