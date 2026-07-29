Ekaterina Alexandrova retires after collapsing in Memphis

Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova in action during her second round match against Thailand's Lanlana Tararudee on July 1, 2026. — Reuters

Top seed Ekaterina Alexandrova was forced to retire from her opening-round match here at the Memphis Classic after collapsing on court in extreme heat, handing 16-year-old Kristina Liutova a dramatic victory on her WTA Tour debut.

The world number 19 was trailing 7-6 (7-2), 4-6, 5-4 against her fellow Russian when the match took a distressing turn, with temperatures reaching 34C during the three-hour contest.

Alexandrova had initially attempted to play through the difficult conditions after the match was briefly halted. However, she received a time violation after taking too long to resume play while visibly struggling in the oppressive heat.

Moments later, the 31-year-old collapsed midway through a point, prompting immediate medical assistance. Although she was eventually able to stand, Alexandrova was deemed unable to continue and was forced to retire, bringing the marathon encounter to an unfortunate end.

The emotional victory marked a memorable WTA Tour debut for Liutova, but the teenager was left in tears on court as medical staff attended to her opponent following the incident.

Elsewhere, seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams suffered a straight-sets defeat in the opening round of the Mubadala DC Open in Washington.

The 46-year-old American, who claimed her most recent singles victory at the same tournament last year, was beaten 6-3, 6-3 by Austria's Anastasia Potapova.

Williams performed strongly behind her first serve, winning 78.4 per cent of those points. However, she struggled on her second serve, claiming just 24.1 per cent of points, while also winning only 20 per cent of return points.

The defeat ended Williams' latest appearance on the WTA Tour, while Potapova progressed comfortably to the second round.