Sarfaraz Ahmed identifies key mistakes after Pakistan's defeat to West Indies

Head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed during Pakistan's Test team training camp at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan, on May 2, 2026. — AFP

TAROUBA: Pakistan red-ball head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed admitted his side's batting let them down in the first Test against West Indies, insisting that repeated second-innings collapses remain a major concern.

The visitors failed to chase a target of 211, collapsing to 120 all out to suffer a 90-run defeat in the series opener at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

Captain Babar Azam fought a lone battle with an unbeaten 58 from 107 deliveries, including nine fours, while Mohammad Abbas chipped in with 23.

West Indies pacer Jayden Seales starred with the ball, returning outstanding figures of 5/20 to dismantle Pakistan's batting line-up.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Sarfaraz said Pakistan missed a crucial opportunity to seize control of the match by taking a first-innings lead despite building a solid platform.

He praised opener Imam-ul-Haq for his innings but believed the left-hander needed to show greater patience to help Pakistan gain the advantage.

"We were disappointed with our batting. Too often our batting line-up has failed in the second innings. We should have taken a first-innings lead. Imam-ul-Haq was batting well, and had he shown a little more patience, we could have secured that lead," Sarfaraz said.

The head coach also highlighted West Indies' lower-order resistance, saying the hosts' eighth-wicket partnership proved to be a turning point in the match.

"West Indies should not have been allowed to add 61 runs for the eighth wicket on the third day. That partnership should not have happened," he added.

Sarfaraz said Pakistan had assessed the conditions correctly before the match, explaining that the surface offered assistance to the fast bowlers, which influenced the decision to field five specialist bowlers.

"The pitch was offering assistance to the fast bowlers. We read the conditions correctly, which is why we went into the match with five bowlers," he said.

Despite the defeat, Sarfaraz remained optimistic about Pakistan's chances of levelling the series in the second Test and hinted that changes to the playing XI could be made depending on the conditions.

"We are hopeful of making a comeback in the second Test. Saud Shakeel and Abdullah Shafique are available for selection, but the final decision will depend on the conditions," he concluded.

The second and final Test of the series will be played at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad, from 2 to 6 August.