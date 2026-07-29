Justin Langer breaks silence on England Test coach position

Former Australian coach and commentator Justin Langer walks across the field during day one of the Third Test match between Australia and South Africa at Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Australia on January 04, 2023. - AFP

LONDON: Former Australia head coach Justin Langer has revealed that he has not been contacted by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), casting significant doubt over reports linking him with England's vacant Test coaching position.

Langer, who guided Australia between 2018 and 2022, had emerged as one of the leading names in speculation following Brendon McCullum's departure as England's Test coach earlier this month.

The 54-year-old also shares a long-standing relationship with ECB chief executive Richard Gould, dating back to their time together at Somerset, where Langer was captain and Gould served as chief executive.

However, England managing director Rob Key has reportedly held discussions with several potential candidates in recent weeks, with Langer confirming he has not been among those approached.

Speaking on the Stick to Cricket podcast, recorded on Tuesday, Langer dismissed the rumours surrounding his candidacy.

"No, I haven't, no," Langer said when asked whether anyone from the ECB had contacted him. "No, I haven't heard from anyone. You read all this [speculation]... It's all paper talk, it's all rumours."

Although Langer previously expressed reservations about the prospect of coaching England, he admitted he would consider the opportunity if it arose.

"There's three coaching roles in the world as a coach [that anyone would consider]," he said. "The Australia head coach, the Indian head coach, and the England head coach. But it's all hypothetical, isn't it?"

He added that coaching opportunities should always be assessed professionally.

"When it comes to coaching, it's a career, and everyone looks at all opportunities, don't they?"

According to reports, the leading contenders for England's Test coaching vacancy include Stephen Fleming, Richard Dawson, Jonathan Trott and Tom Moody.

Former England batter Marcus Trescothick is also being considered for an interim role ahead of England's next Test series against Pakistan, which begins on August 19.

Former England coach Andy Flower, who had initially been viewed as a frontrunner, ruled himself out of contention earlier this month, stating that he is "very happy" with his current roles at Royal Challengers Bengaluru and London Spirit.

Langer also suggested that whoever takes over England's Test side would face an adjustment period while working alongside McCullum, who will remain in charge of the white-ball teams as England return to a split-coaching structure.

He stressed the importance of having a clear vision and assembling a strong support staff.

"I've got no idea," Langer said when asked who might land the role. "They're going to have to work really well with Baz, and they've got to be really clear in their vision. Great leaders, you've got to be really clear in your vision, what you stand for, and then you go forward from there."

Langer is currently in the United Kingdom coaching in The Hundred.

He will be hoping for a successful campaign after Lucknow Super Giants finished bottom of the Indian Premier League table earlier this year, while his Manchester-based side has opened its Hundred campaign with two wins from three matches.