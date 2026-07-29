FIFA ASEAN Cup groups confirmed as Pakistan set for historic debut

An undated photo of Pakistan men's national football team players. — PFF

JAKARTA: The draw for the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup has been confirmed, with Pakistan and India placed in separate pools ahead of the historic tournament in Indonesia.

Pakistan's men's national football team has been drawn in Division One Group B, alongside Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines.

Group B features teams with significantly higher FIFA rankings than Pakistan. The Green Shirts are currently ranked 198th, while the Philippines are 135th, Vietnam 99th and Thailand 94th in the latest FIFA rankings.

Meanwhile, Division One Group A comprises India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.

The top team from each group will qualify for the tournament final, while the second-placed sides will meet in the bronze medal match.

The Division One matches of the FIFA ASEAN Cup will be held in Indonesia during the September-October FIFA international window.

The tournament will mark a historic milestone for Pakistan football as the men's national team prepares to make its debut in a FIFA competition. It follows the women's national team's participation in the FIFA Series earlier this year.

Pakistan are among 14 teams taking part in the inaugural competition and one of eight nations competing in the top-tier FIFA ASEAN Cup.

The tournament will be played over an extended 16-day FIFA international window and is designed to provide national teams with meaningful high-level international fixtures while strengthening football ties across the region.

The competition will feature two tiers. The top-tier FIFA ASEAN Cup will be staged in Indonesia, while the FIFA ASEAN Challenge Cup, the second-tier tournament, will be hosted by Hong Kong, China, featuring Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Timor-Leste.

The FIFA ASEAN Cup forms part of FIFA's efforts to expand competitive opportunities for emerging football nations through additional international tournaments beyond traditional continental competitions.

Geo News had first reported on 13 June that Pakistan had accepted the invitation to participate in the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup. The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has now officially confirmed the country's participation.