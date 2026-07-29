McDonald urges ICC to expand World Cup squads after 2027 format overhaul

Australian coach Andrew McDonald looks on during an Australia ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 net session at Colombo Cricket Club on February 06, 2026. - AFP

MELBOURNE: Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to increase squad sizes for the 2027 Men's ODI World Cup following the governing body's decision to introduce a revamped tournament format.

Earlier this month, the ICC confirmed that the 2027 World Cup, to be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, will feature 14 teams and a new competition structure.

Unlike the 2023 edition in India, which featured 10 teams playing a single round-robin league stage, the 2027 tournament will begin with a 'Super Series' involving the lowest-ranked teams before progressing to the group stage and a newly introduced Super 7 phase ahead of the semi-finals.

The revised format significantly increases the number of matches for teams reaching the latter stages. Australia won the 2023 World Cup after playing 11 matches—nine league games, a semi-final and the final.

Under the new format, the 2027 champions will play at least 13 matches, comprising five group-stage fixtures, six Super 7 contests, a semi-final and the final. Should a team emerge from the opening Super Series and go on to lift the trophy, they could play as many as 15 matches.

Speaking to SEN Radio on Wednesday, McDonald said the expanded schedule strengthened the case for larger squads.

"One of the big things from my perspective is if it's going to be your pinnacle event, what do your squad sizes look like?" McDonald said.

He pointed to Australia's experience at the 2023 World Cup, when Travis Head fractured a finger before the tournament and remained in the 15-man squad while recovering.

Under ICC regulations, players cannot leave the official squad and return later unless they are approved as injury replacements by the tournament's technical committee. As a result, Australia effectively operated with only 14 fit players for the opening five matches.

McDonald said the injury situation restricted Australia's flexibility and squad balance.

"We had the dilemma of what it looked like having a 15-player squad for the last World Cup. New Zealand were in the same boat with Kane Williamson and a couple of others. You end up with only 12 or 13 players to choose from early in the tournament while trying to carry injured players."

He added that changing conditions across different regions of the host nations made squad depth even more important.

Australia ultimately benefited from their decision to retain Head. The left-hander returned to score a century in his first match back before producing match-winning performances in both the semi-final and final. He scored 62 and claimed 2-21 against South Africa in the last four before smashing 137 against India in the final.

Australia are also mindful of the physical demands leading into the 2027 World Cup.

The team are scheduled to play 20, and possibly 21, Test matches during the 14 months before the tournament, including five-Test series in India and England.

Key players such as Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne and Alex Carey are expected to feature prominently in both the Test schedule and the World Cup campaign. Green is the only member of that group under the age of 30, while Australia's pace trio have all battled injuries over the past two years.

McDonald believes expanding squads to 17 players would help teams manage workloads and ensure the world's best cricketers remain available.

"My push is that if you're playing more games in the same period of time, you don't want it to become attritional."

"This is supposed to be the pinnacle event. If you're asking teams to play more matches, then give us larger squads so we can manage conditions and carry players recovering from injuries."

"The cricket leading into the World Cup is demanding, so there will be players who are 50-50 heading into the tournament. Let's make sure the best players are there rather than being ruled out because of injuries."

Despite McDonald's proposal, the ICC is expected to retain the current 15-player squad limit while ensuring every team receives a minimum two-day break between matches.

McDonald also questioned the tournament structure from the perspective of Associate nations.

Under the new format, only 14 teams will compete, with three lower-ranked sides first contesting a round-robin Super Series to determine which team advances to the main group stage.

He believes the arrangement falls short of previous expectations that more Associate nations would receive opportunities at the 50-over World Cup.

"It's an interesting structure to a tournament. I think the Associate nations have probably been penalised a little bit."

"There was a direction from the ICC that there would potentially be more Associate nations at this 50-over World Cup. We've seen the growth of Associate teams in T20 cricket, and I think that's been beneficial for the game."