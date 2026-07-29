Josko Gvardiol extends contract with Manchester City until 2031

Manchester City's Joska Gvardiol celebrates scoring their third goal during their Premier League match against Fulham at the Craven Cottage in London on May 11, 2024. — Reuters

Josko Gvardiol has signed a new five-year contract at Manchester City, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

The Croatia international, whose previous deal had two years left to run, is now committed until 2031, with the option of an additional 12 months.

The central defender, who has made 122 appearances since arriving from RB Leipzig for Â£77 million ($102 million) in 2023, had been linked with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

"As soon as I knew City wanted to renew my contract, I felt straight away it was what I wanted," said the 24-year-old.

"The City fans have been unbelievable with me from day one, and the club provide absolutely everything for players. It's the best club in the world to be at."

Josko Gvardiol, a Premier League winner in 2024 who has played at centre-back and left-back, returned to action in May after more than four months out with a broken leg.

He featured in Croatia's World Cup campaign and is now hoping to establish himself under new manager Enzo Maresca.

City's director of football Hugo Viana said: "Josko is a player this club really believes in. He is young, an outstanding professional and already one of the best defenders in the world."

Gvardiol's deal follows new long-term contracts for Phil Foden and Abdukodir Khusanov.