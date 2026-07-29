Pakistan register all-time unwanted away Test record after West Indies defeat

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas (third from left) celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket during day three of the first Test against the West Indies at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on July 27, 2026. — AFP

TAROUBA: Pakistan set an unwanted milestone in Test cricket after suffering their eighth consecutive away defeat, the longest losing streak on foreign soil in the nation's history.

The alarming run, which began during Pakistan’s tour of Australia in December 2023, continued with a 90-run defeat against the West Indies in the opening Test at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Tuesday.

The latest setback underlined a prolonged decline in Pakistan’s red-ball performances overseas, with the side failing to register a single away Test victory during the streak.

Pakistan’s slide started during the 2023-24 series in Australia, where they endured a 3-0 whitewash, losing by 360 runs in Perth, 79 runs in Melbourne and eight wickets in Sydney.

The struggles continued in South Africa during the 2024-25 season, where Pakistan suffered a two-wicket defeat in Centurion before being comprehensively beaten by 10 wickets in Cape Town.

Any hopes of revival were dashed during the tour of Bangladesh in May 2026, as Pakistan lost by 104 runs in Dhaka and 78 runs in Sylhet.

The unwanted record was confirmed in Trinidad when Pakistan failed to chase a modest target of 211 against the West Indies and were bowled out for 120 in their second innings.

Returning captain Babar Azam fought a lone battle with an unbeaten 58 off 107 deliveries, striking nine boundaries, while Mohammad Abbas made 23.

West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales produced a match-winning spell, claiming outstanding figures of 5/20 to dismantle Pakistan’s batting line-up.

Kemar Roach and Justin Greaves took two wickets apiece, while Shamar Joseph claimed one as the hosts secured a commanding 90-run victory and took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Pakistan’s eight consecutive away Test defeats: