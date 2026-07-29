The Hundred: Sunrisers stun leaders Super Giants in high-scoring contest

Sunrisers Leeds' Zak Crawley (left) and Harry Brook bump fists during their The Hundred match against Manchester Super Giants at Headingley in Leeds on July 28, 2026. — ECB

LEEDS: Blistering half-centuries from Mitchell Marsh and captain Zak Crawley powered Sunrisers Leeds to chase down a daunting target and stun leaders Manchester Super Giants in the high-scoring 10th match of The Hundred men's competition here at Headingley on Tuesday.

Set to chase 182, the home side comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of two wickets and 12 balls to spare, courtesy of a 92-run partnership for the second wicket between Marsh and Crawley.

The Sunrisers, however, had a contrasting start to their innings as they lost Ryan Rickelton (13) on the 19th delivery of the innings with just 26 runs on the board.

Following his dismissal, skipper Crawley joined Marsh in the middle, and the duo dismantled the Super Giants' bowling attack to add 92 runs off just 38 deliveries before the former, who was the core aggressor of the match-defining stand, was cleaned up by Sonny Baker.

Marsh remained the top-scorer for the Sunrisers, smashing 63 off just 23 deliveries, studded with six fours and five sixes, which eventually earned him the Player of the Match award.

Crawley, on the other hand, then joined forces with Harry Brook and the duo ensured retaining the momentum in Sunrisers' favour and ultimately led them to a comprehensive victory on the back of an unbeaten 68-run partnership for the third wicket.

The captain remained unbeaten with 56 off 34 deliveries, laced with five fours and three sixes, while Brook made a 17-ball 42 not out, comprising six sixes.

For the Super Giants, Josh Tongue and Baker could pick up a wicket apiece.

Put into bat first, the Super Giants registered a formidable total of 181/3 in their allotted 100 deliveries, courtesy of a 105-run partnership between Jos Buttler and Heinrich Klaasen, both of whom scored respective half-centuries.

Buttler top-scored with a 63 off 33 deliveries, featuring five fours and four sixes, while Klaasen struck eight boundaries, including three sixes, on his way to a 27-ball 53.

Besides them, the opening pair of Tim Seifert and captain Aiden Markram made notable contributions to the Super Giants' total, scoring 28 and 32, respectively.

Nathan Ellis was the standout bowler for the Sunrisers as he bagged two wickets for just 32 runs in his quota of 20 deliveries, while Brydon Carse chipped in with one scalp.

Sunrisers Leeds' eight-wicket victory further complicated the race to the summit at The Hundred men's competition as they are now drawn with leaders Manchester Super Giants, Welsh Fire and MI London, all four of whom have eight points apiece.