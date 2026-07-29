Here's why Shan Masood came in at No. 8 during Pakistan's chase

Pakistan's Shan Masood during day two of the first Test against West Indies at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, on July 26, 2026. — AFP

TAROUBA: Former Pakistan captain Shan Masood was forced to bat at No. 8 during the second innings of the opening Test against West Indies after suffering a fractured finger while scoring a century in the first innings.

Masood, who top-scored with a superb 109 in Pakistan's first innings, sustained the injury on the third day after being struck on the finger by a delivery from West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales.

The left-handed batter did not take the field during the opening hour of West Indies' second innings on the fourth morning and was also unable to bat in his customary No. 3 position during Pakistan's chase of 211.

Instead, Masood eventually came to the crease at No. 8 after Pakistan had slumped to 53-6, with the visitors already in deep trouble.

Pakistan's batting line-up was significantly disrupted by their Masood's injury.

The tourists lost three wickets before lunch and another three in the opening hour of the second session, effectively batting with one recognised top-order batter unavailable.

Masood's absence from his usual position also forced bowling all-rounder Aamer Jamal to move up the order and bat at No. 6.

Despite Masood's late arrival at the crease, Pakistan were unable to recover and were bowled out for 120, handing West Indies a 90-run victory in the series opener at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

The extent of Masood's injury and his availability for the remainder of the series remain uncertain. The second and final Test is scheduled to begin on Sunday before Pakistan travel to England next month for a three-match Test series.

Pakistan have already been hit by injury concerns, with Abdullah Fazal ruled out of both the ongoing West Indies tour and the upcoming England series because of a back injury.

In response, the selectors earlier this week added Abdullah Shafique and Saud Shakeel to the squad as batting cover, with Shakeel returning earlier than initially planned.

Meanwhile, West Indies produced a disciplined all-round performance to defend a modest target, excelling with both bat and ball to seal a memorable victory.

Pakistan slumped to their eighth consecutive away Test defeat after failing to chase down a target of 211 and were dismissed for 120 in the fourth innings.

Babar Azam fought a lone battle with an unbeaten 58 off 107 deliveries, including nine fours, while Mohammad Abbas contributed 23.

Seales starred with the ball, claiming outstanding figures of 5/20 to dismantle Pakistan's batting line-up.

Kemar Roach and Justin Greaves picked up two wickets each, while Shamar Joseph claimed one as West Indies completed a comprehensive 90-run victory to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.