Babar Azam reveals why Pakistan lost first Test to West Indies

Pakistan captain Babar Azam speaks after the toss ahead of day one of the first Test against West Indies at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, on July 25, 2026. — AFP

TAROUBA: Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam conceded his side's batting let them down during their 90-run defeat to West Indies in the opening Test, admitting the visitors failed to build partnerships in the decisive fourth innings despite competing well for much of the match.

The visitors failed to chase down West Indies' target of 211 and were bowled out for 120, suffering a 90-run defeat in the series opener at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Babar said Pakistan produced encouraging cricket over the first two days but were unable to capitalise when the pressure mounted, while also praising the West Indies bowlers for exploiting the conditions effectively.

"The result wasn’t in our hands, but over the last two days we played some good cricket. Today, however, as a batting unit, we weren’t up to the mark. We kept losing wickets in quick succession, and our batting let us down. That’s an area we’re working hard to improve," Babar said.

The 30-year-old dismissed suggestions that the pitch was the main reason behind Pakistan's defeat, insisting the surface remained suitable for batting despite offering assistance to the bowlers with the new ball.

Babar acknowledged that conditions became more challenging as the match progressed, with uneven bounce on the fourth day, but stressed that Pakistan's inability to forge substantial partnerships ultimately proved decisive.

"The surface was good. We expected some movement with the new ball because that’s natural here, and we were prepared for it. I think West Indies bowled very well and used the conditions brilliantly. By the fourth day, the ball was keeping a bit low and bouncing unevenly. We weren’t able to build partnerships, and that’s why we lost," he added.

Babar also revealed that the absence of injured Shan Masood had a significant impact on Pakistan's batting, confirming the left-hander had suffered a fractured finger.

"Yes, Shan Masood’s injury affected us because, unfortunately, his finger is fractured, so we definitely missed him. At the same time, when you’re facing the new ball, you have to survive the first 20 overs, build partnerships, and then, as the ball gets older, the pitch becomes easier to bat on. We couldn’t put together those partnerships," he explained.

The right-handed batter concluded by saying the team would assess its shortcomings collectively and focus on rectifying mistakes ahead of the second Test.

"We’ll sit together and discuss these things because, while the result isn’t go our way, we can certainly address our mistakes. We’ll do our best to correct them and ensure we improve going forward," Babar concluded.