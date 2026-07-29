WTC 2025-27 points table after West Indies crush Pakistan in first Test

Pakistan pacer Aamer Jamal (left) celebrates after taking wicket during the day three of the first Test match against West Indies here at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on July 27, 2026. - PCB

TAROUBA: Pakistan slumped to their eighth consecutive away Test defeat after suffering a 90-run loss to West Indies in the opening Test at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Wednesday.

The defeat leaves Pakistan rooted to the bottom of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings. Having played five Tests, Pakistan have managed just one victory and four defeats, collecting four points with a points percentage (PCT) of 6.66.

Despite the victory, West Indies remain eighth in the standings. They have played 11 Tests, winning two, losing seven and drawing two, earning 30 points with a PCT of 22.73.

Australia continue to lead the WTC table after winning seven of their eight Tests, with one defeat, accumulating 84 points and a PCT of 87.50. Defending champions South Africa occupy second place with three wins from four matches, collecting 36 points and a PCT of 75.00.

Teams Matches Won Lost Draw Points Win % Australia 8 7 1 0 84 87.50 South Africa 4 3 1 0 36 75.00 New Zealand 6 4 1 1 52 72.22 Bangladesh 4 2 1 1 28 58.33 India 9 4 4 1 52 48.15 Sri Lanka 4 1 1 2 20 41.67 England 13 4 8 1 38 24.36 West Indies 11 2 7 2 30 22.73 Pakistan 5 1 4 0 4 6.66

West Indies produced an outstanding all-round performance to defend a modest target, excelling with both bat and ball to secure a memorable victory.

After electing to bat first, the hosts were bowled out for 311 in 98.5 overs. Shai Hope top-scored with 92 from 182 deliveries, striking six fours and a six, while Kevam Hodge made 84 off 183 balls, including nine boundaries.

Shamar Joseph chipped in with a brisk 23 from 13 deliveries, featuring four fours and a six, while Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Amir Jangoo contributed 21 runs apiece.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Ali was the standout bowler with figures of 4/50, while Mohammad Abbas claimed three wickets. Khurram Shahzad took two, and Aamer Jamal picked up one.

Pakistan responded with 282 in 80.1 overs, conceding a first-innings deficit of 29 runs despite Shan Masood's superb 109 from 184 balls and Imam-ul-Haq's 63 off 102 deliveries. Babar Azam made 23, while Salman Ali Agha added 20.

Justin Greaves starred with the ball for West Indies, claiming 5/27. Shamar Joseph and Kemar Roach took two wickets each, while Jayden Seales claimed one.

Holding a 29-run lead, West Indies were then dismissed for 181 in 54.5 overs, setting Pakistan a victory target of 211.

The defining moment of the innings came through a crucial 61-run partnership between Kemar Roach and Shamar Joseph after the hosts had collapsed to 93/7. Joseph blasted 38 from 27 balls, smashing four sixes and a four, while Chanderpaul scored 35 and Greaves added 20.

Abbas led Pakistan's bowling attack with outstanding figures of 5/22, while Khurram Shahzad and Mohammad Ali claimed two wickets each. Jamal also chipped in with one scalp.

Pakistan's chase never gained momentum as they were bundled out for 120 in 40.2 overs. Babar Azam fought a lone battle with an unbeaten 58 from 107 deliveries, hitting nine fours, while Abbas made 23.

Jayden Seales produced the match-winning spell with brilliant figures of 5/20. Roach and Greaves claimed two wickets apiece, while Shamar Joseph took one as West Indies completed a comprehensive 90-run victory.