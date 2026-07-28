Richard de Snaijer appointed head coach of Pakistan women's hockey team

An undated picture of Dutch coach Richard de Snaijer (right). — Instagram/@rds24seven

KARACHI: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PFF) has appointed renowned Dutch coach Richard de Snaijer as the head coach of the national women's hockey team as part of its long-term strategy to revive and strengthen the women's hockey program in the country.

De Snaijer brings more than two decades of elite coaching and player development experience from the Netherlands and Belgium.

He has served as Technical Director of KHC Dragons, Rapid Temse and LMHC Laren, while also coaching leading women's teams including HC Rotterdam and Laren. He has additionally worked with Dutch youth national teams and various international hockey programs.

The Dutch coach will work closely with National Coaching Advisor Harman Kruis and the national coaching staff to enhance the technical, tactical and physical standards of Pakistan's women's team.

As part of the new development plan, Richard de Snaijer will also assist in creating international training opportunities for Pakistani players through European hockey clubs, allowing them to gain exposure and better prepare for major international competitions.

Women's hockey in Pakistan has faced years of challenges due to limited investment in coaching, infrastructure and international exposure. The PHF said the appointment is part of its efforts to build a sustainable pathway for girls' hockey, starting from schools and extending to the national team.

PHF President Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani said the federation was committed to providing the best opportunities to female athletes.

"Our girls deserve the very best opportunities. With Richard de Snaijer's appointment and the guidance of Harman Kruis, we are investing in a modern, high-performance women's hockey program," Wani said.

He added that the PHF aims to support and empower young players, develop a strong talent pipeline and restore Pakistan's competitiveness in international women's hockey.