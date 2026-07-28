Boxer Fatima assures Pakistan of first medal at Commonwealth Games 2026

Pakistan's boxer Fatima Zahra (centre) poses for a picture after winning her quarter-final against New Zealand's Jordan Wilson (not pictured) in the women's boxing competition at the Commonwealth Games on July 28, 2026. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan have secured their first medal at the Commonwealth Games, with boxer Fatima Zahra guaranteeing a place on the podium after a dominant quarterfinal victory.

Pakistan's Fatima Zahra has assured the country's first medal at the Commonwealth Games by advancing to the women's 60kg boxing semifinals.

Competing in the quarterfinals, Fatima outclassed New Zealand's Jordan Wilson, claiming a unanimous 5-0 victory on points at the SEC Hall 5 in Glasgow.

The Pakistani boxer impressed throughout the three-round contest, earning the judges' verdict by margins of 29-28, 29-28, 30-27, 29-28 and 29-28.

With her place in the semifinals confirmed, Fatima Zahra is now guaranteed at least a bronze medal, marking Pakistan's first medal of the Commonwealth Games.

She will now aim to continue her winning run and fight for a place in the final.