West Indies bowl out Pakistan for 120 to clinch home Test series opener

West Indies' Justin Greaves (second from right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during the third day of their first Test against Pakistan at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on July 27, 2026. — AFP

TAROUBA: Jayden Seales's five-wicket haul helped West Indies bundle out Pakistan for a meagre 120 and register a thumping 90-run victory in the first Test of the two-match home series here at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Tuesday.

Resuming their pursuit after Tea from 114/9 through captain Babar Azam and No.11 Mohammad Abbas, unbeaten on 53 and 22, respectively, Pakistan could add just six more to their total as Seales trapped the latter lbw in just the second over after the break.

Babar remained the top-scorer for Pakistan with an unbeaten 58 off 107 deliveries, followed by Abbas, who made a 33-ball 23. Wicketkeeper batter Rizwan, with whom the skipper shared a 21-run partnership for the fourth wicket was the only other batter to amass double figures as he mustered 11.

Seales spearheaded West Indies' bowling charge in the second innings with sensational bowling figures of 5/20 in his 14.2 overs, followed by Kemar Roach and Justin Greaves with two each, while Shamar Joseph chipped in with one scalp.

Earlier, Babar and Rizwan started the recently concluded second session cautiously for Pakistan and had added 21 runs for the fourth wicket until the latter was cleaned up by Justin Greaves in the sixth over after the break.

Following Rizwan's dismissal, the touring side lost five more wickets at an alarming rate and were thus eventually reduced to 71/9.

Babar was then joined by Mohammad Abbas in the middle, and the duo put together an unbeaten 43-run stand for the 10th wicket, which saw the skipper bring up his 32nd Test half-century and take Pakistan past the 100-run mark.

Earlier in the first session, Pakistan got off to a disappointing start to the run chase as Kemar Roach got experienced left-handed opener Imam-ul-Haq (three) caught behind in the third over with just five runs on the board.

Emerging opener Azan Awais (three) was then joined by skipper Babar for a brief 16-run partnership for the second wicket, which culminated with Seales getting the former caught behind in the sixth over.

Seales struck again in his next over, trapping all-rounder Salman Ali Agha (zero) lbw, and reduced Pakistan to 25/3.

At the commencement of the decisive penultimate day, West Indies resumed their second innings from 126/7 and added valuable 55 runs to their total for the remaining three wickets.

Since the West Indies had secured a slender 29-run lead by dismissing Pakistan for 282 after piling up 311 in their first innings, the visitors were set a decent target of 211 to win the series opener.

Lower-order batters Joseph and Roach, who resumed West Indies' second innings at the start of the fourth day's play, continued to frustrate the Pakistan bowlers by stretching their overnight partnership to 61 runs.

Right-arm pacer Mohammad Ali gave Pakistan the much-needed breakthrough as he outfoxed Joseph with a slower delivery in the fifth over of the day. The left-handed batter top-scored for the home side with a 27-ball 38, laced with four sixes and a four.

Meanwhile, Roach eventually fell victim to Abbas in the 53rd over of West Indies' innings after lobbing a straightforward catch to Pakistan captain Babar Azam at short cover and walked back after scoring 18 off 63 deliveries.

No.10 batter Jomel Warrican further added to Pakistan's frustration with a 20-ball 14 until being cleaned up by Abbas, who finished with sensational bowling figures of 5/22 in his 15.5 overs.

Abbas was supported by fellow pacers Ali and Khurram Shahzad, who bagged two wickets each, while all-rounder Aamir Jamal chipped in with one scalp.