Pakistan men's team to make historic FIFA event debut at ASEAN Cup

Pakistan players celebrate winning their Diamond Jubilee International Football Tournament match against Maldives at the National Football Stadium in Maldives on June 4, 2026. — Football Association of Maldives

KARACHI: The national men's football team is all set to make its debut in a FIFA event as the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has confirmed the country's participation in the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup, scheduled to be held in Indonesia during the September-October international window.

The tournament marks another milestone for Pakistan football following the women's national team's participation in the FIFA Series earlier this year.

Pakistan are among 14 teams taking part in the inaugural competition and one of eight nations competing in the top-tier FIFA ASEAN Cup.

The remaining six teams in the premier division are India, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines and hosts Indonesia. Pakistan are also one of only three invited nations from outside Southeast Asia.

The competition will be played over an extended 16-day FIFA international window and is designed to provide national teams with meaningful high-level international fixtures while strengthening football ties across the region.

The tournament will feature two tiers. The top-tier FIFA ASEAN Cup will be staged in Indonesia, while the FIFA ASEAN Challenge Cup, the second-tier competition, will be hosted by Hong Kong, China, and include Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Timor-Leste.

Teams will be drawn into groups based on the FIFA Men's World Ranking. Each competition will feature two groups playing a single round-robin format, with group winners advancing to the final and runners-up contesting the third-place playoff.

PFF President Syed Mohsen Gilani described the invitation as another landmark achievement for Pakistan football.

"The Pakistan Football Federation is extremely thankful to FIFA President Gianni Infantino for presenting us with the opportunity to participate in our second-ever FIFA event," Gilani said.

"After the women's national team participated in the FIFA Series, it is now the turn of our men's national team to take part in their maiden FIFA event when they feature at the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup."

He said the tournament fulfilled one of the key objectives of his administration by providing Pakistan's national teams with greater exposure at the international level.

"The FIFA ASEAN Cup represents a huge opportunity for our men's team to play high-profile competitive matches against some of the top teams in Southeast Asia during the extended international window," he said.

"It is time to dream big. We are not content with playing in development competitions. Pakistan is ready to mix it with the big boys. Pakistan football has well and truly arrived on the global stage."

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the tournament was launched to provide national teams with meaningful competitive opportunities within the men's international match calendar while creating new regional rivalries and strengthening football across Southeast Asia.

The FIFA ASEAN Cup is part of FIFA's efforts to expand competitive opportunities for emerging football nations through additional international tournaments outside traditional continental competitions.

Geo News had first reported on June 13 that Pakistan has accepted the invitation to participate in the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup. The PFF has now officially confirmed the country's participation.