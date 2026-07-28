Pakistan's Nasir Iqbal wins Jansher Khan Challenger title

Former world champion Jansher Khan (second from left) presents the trophy to Nasir Iqbal (second from right) for winning the Jansher Khan Challenger Title at the Mushaf Sports Complex in Islamabad on July 28, 2026. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan's Nasir Iqbal claimed the Jansher Khan BARD-Markhor Challenger Squash Tournament 2026 title on Saturday with a dominant straight-games victory over compatriot Anas Ali Shah in the final.

Nasir needed just 15 minutes to secure an emphatic 11-1, 11-3, 11-2 win at the Mushaf Squash Complex in Islamabad, capping an impressive run through the PSA-sanctioned event.

The tournament, held from July 22 to 26, was organised by the Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood (BARD) Foundation and the Markhor Squash Foundation in collaboration with the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) and the Professional Squash Association (PSA).

Former world champion Jansher Khan attended the closing ceremony alongside senior officials from the Pakistan Air Force, the PSF and the PSA, presenting trophies and cash prizes to the winners.

Speaking at the ceremony, BARD Foundation president Abdul Razak Dawood said the event honoured Jansher Khan's legacy while providing emerging players with opportunities to compete at a professional level.

Markhor Squash Foundation chief executive Hussain T. Hasan said the organisation remained committed to supporting the next generation of Pakistani squash players through long-term development programs and strategic partnerships.