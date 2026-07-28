IFAB says Embolo's sending-off in World Cup quarter-final against Argentina was wrong

Switzerland's Breel Embolo reacts after he is shown a second yellow card and a red card by referee Joao Pinheiro in the FIFA World Cup quarter-final against Argentina at Kansas City Stadium in Missouri on July 11, 2026. — Reuters

Switzerland forward Breel Embolo's red card during this month's World Cup quarter-final against Argentina was not on merit, football's law-making body IFAB said on Tuesday.

During the second half of the match, Embolo received a second yellow card when the game was levelled at 1-1. Argentina struck twice in extra time to beat 10-man Switzerland 3-1 in Kansas City.

The 29-year-old Swiss forward had gone down after a challenge by Leandro Paredes, and referee Joao Pinheiro initially booked the Argentinian. But the VAR showed that Paredes had not committed a foul, and referee Pinheiro booked Embolo instead for simulation.

IFAB clarified that while the VAR can intervene in relation to mistaken identity when the wrong player has been booked, it cannot be used to review the offence itself.

"A yellow card (caution) which is not a second yellow card can only be reviewed to identify the player who committed the offence that was penalised; the offence itself cannot be reviewed / changed," IFAB said.

"The use of the mistaken identity clause to deal with simulation during the FIFA World Cup 2026 was well received and will be included in the detailed review of the VAR protocol... however, it may not be used as such until that review is concluded."

Switzerland coach Murat Yakin after the match said that the rule behind Breel Embolo's red card was “unacceptable” after a defeat that stopped them reaching the World Cup semi-finals for the first time.

“It destroyed our game today. We have to accept it, but it's painful to lose that way,” Yakin said.

Defending champions Argentina were defeated by Spain in the final.