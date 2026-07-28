Paul Stirling returns as Ireland name squad for opening Afghanistan ODIs

Ireland captain Paul Stirling raises his bat after scoring a century during the ODI against New Zealand at The Village, Malahide Cricket Club, in Dublin, Ireland, on July 15, 2022. — AFP

DUBLIN: Ireland have announced their squad for the opening three One-Day Internationals of the upcoming five-match series against Afghanistan, which begins on August 5.

Paul Stirling returns to captain the side after recovering from the injury that ruled him out during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

Ireland will be without several key players, with Josh Little, Matt Hollard, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy, Jordan Neill and David Delany all unavailable due to injury.

The selectors have handed maiden ODI call-ups to Jai Moondra, Ben Calitz and Byron McDonough. Moondra and Calitz were part of Ireland's historic T20I series triumph over reigning Men's T20I world champions India earlier this year.

Head coach Gary Wilson, who will oversee his first series in charge, expressed his excitement ahead of the campaign.

"I am very much looking forward to the series against Afghanistan. These are our first ODIs in 15 months, and in the intervening period, many players have put their hand up for selection, which is a great place to be.

"There is a great rivalry that has built up over the years between the two teams, and I expect that to continue during this series.

"We have selected a squad that is reflective of the way in which we want to play."

The five-match ODI series will be played across two venues, with the opening two fixtures taking place at Bready before the remaining three matches move to Stormont.

Ireland squad for first three ODIs:

Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Cade Carmichael, George Dockrell, Gavin Hoey, Andrew McBrine, Liam McCarthy, Byron McDonough, Jai Moondra, Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker.

Series schedule: