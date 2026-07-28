Roberto Mancini set to become Italy’s coach

An undated photo of former Italy coach Roberto Mancini. — SAFF

Roberto Mancini is set to become Italy’s national team coach for a second time, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Mancini will replace Gennaro Gattuso, who left the post in April after Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup after a defeat by Bosnia and Herzegovina, which was their third time in a row reaching the global showpiece event.

Italian media reported that Football Federation (FIGC) President Giovanni Malago announced the appointment during a Federal Council meeting, saying: "Mancini is the coach."

The 61-year-old helped Italy to lift the European Championship title in 2021.

Roberto Mancini’s name emerged after Andrea Pirlo on Monday said that he was no longer in the race to become Italy’s head coach after his commercial links to a Russian betting company sparked criticism and opposition to his potential appointment.

Pirlo had reportedly become a leading candidate to replace Gattuso after Pep Guardiola turned down the job.

Paolo Maldini and Leonardo also decided to resign from their roles with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) after Pirlo stepped away from the coaching job.

The move comes days after both figures agreed to take on the roles as part of a major overhaul of the national team management.

Maldini was appointed technical director of the FIGC on July 11 to help rebuild the national side after they failed to qualify for the World Cup. One of his first tasks was to help identify a successor to Gattuso, whose departure had left the coaching position vacant.

However, Maldini stepped down just 16 days later alongside Leonardo, the former Brazil international who had been brought in as his adviser.