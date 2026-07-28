Ryan ten Doeschate steps down as India's assistant coach

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate speaks during a media briefing in Hyderabad, India, on October 11, 2024. — AFP

MUMBAI: India men's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has stepped down from his role following the team's white-ball tour of England, where they lost both the T20I and ODI series.

According to reports, the former Netherlands captain informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of his decision while the squad was still in the United Kingdom. He is expected to return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a coaching capacity.

Ten Doeschate joined India's coaching staff after Gautam Gambhir was appointed head coach in the aftermath of the country's triumph at the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, replacing Rahul Dravid.

Handpicked by Gambhir, the 45-year-old played an important role within the national set-up, contributing across the batting and fielding departments.

His move back to KKR will see him reunite with Abhishek Nayar, with whom he previously worked as an assistant coach for both the IPL franchise and the Indian national team.

Ten Doeschate enjoyed a successful association with KKR as both a player and coach. He won two IPL titles with the franchise in 2012 and 2014 before returning as fielding coach in 2022.

He remained part of KKR's coaching staff until 2024, helping the franchise secure another IPL title under mentor Gautam Gambhir and head coach Chandrakant Pandit, before leaving to join India's national coaching team.

During his tenure with India, Ten Doeschate was part of the coaching group that guided the team to the 2025 Asia Cup title and a successful defence of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2026.

However, India's Test side endured a difficult period during the same spell, suffering a series defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia before being whitewashed at home by New Zealand (3-0) and South Africa (2-0).