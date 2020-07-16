Asad Shafiq says players are developing better friendships in England due to spending so much time together.

Test cricketer Asad Shafiq has spotted a silver lining in the bio-secure bubble the national team is confined to in England, saying that the restriction to interact with the outside world is letting team members bond with each other.

"The team members are bonding due to spending so much time with each other. Before, on foreign tours, we used to spend our spare time alone. After net practice some would go to shopping malls or other places but now we get together at least thrice a day for tea and meals. We talk cricket but we also discuss life, which is helping us bond," Shafiq said in an appearance on a PCB podcast.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan teams have not always been a band of brothers. The group has had more than its share of internal rifts, especially the 1990s, although things have improved in recent times.

READ: Bio-secure bubble in England could cause depression, infighting, says Inzamam



Shafiq also shed light on what it was like playing cricket after months-long break due to the pandemic.

"All the players were missing cricket very much for the last three months. After arrival in England, the first two-three days of net practice were difficult but then everyone regained their rhythm," he said.

Shafiq said that so far three batsmen have stood out in net practice. "Babar Azam, Azhar Ali and Shan Masood are batting brilliantly," he said,

Bio-secure bubble helping aloof Pakistan players bond: Asad Shafiq