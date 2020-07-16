Sponsorless no more: PCB confirms new, 1-year deal with beverage giants

The PCB will now feature the beverage company's logo on the team's kits. Photo: PCB Twitter

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday officially announced that it has signed a one-year extension with Pepsi which would see the latter become the principal partner of the men’s national cricket team across all three formats.

In a press release, the PCB said the partnership will run initially until June 30, 2021.

During this period Pakistan will take on England in the upcoming Test and T20I series from August 5 and are then scheduled to feature in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, home series against Zimbabwe and South Africa, and away series against South Africa, New Zealand and Zimbabwe.

“Despite working with a backdrop of a challenging economic climate, I am delighted that we have reached an acceptable agreement with Pepsi to continue as a principal partner for, at least, the next 12 months," PCB Director – Commercial, Babar Hamid.

“Pepsi has been our valued partner since the 1990s, during which period we have shared great on-field memories and we look forward to that continuing over the next 12-months.

“This extension of the partnership not only reflects our relationship and understanding with Pepsi, but also indicates the value that they place on the profile and visibility that sponsoring the Pakistan men’s national cricket team brings.”

Meanwhile, Easy Paisa will be the associate partner of the national team for the upcoming tour of England.

It is pertinent to mention that the PCB had struggled to find a sponsorship deal in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the new deal will see the PCB pocket Rs200 million, a mere fraction of its usual deal.

Meanwhile, former skipper Shahid Afridi had announced that the sponsorless Pakistan team will have his namesake charity's logo featured on their playing kits for the upcoming Test and T20I series against England.

