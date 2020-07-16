No private party can host leagues in Pakistan: PFF warns Javed Afridi

The PFF will proceed with legal action on private parties that will host a football league. Photo: File

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has made it clear that no one other than the federation itself is allowed to host any football leagues in the country.

In a statement released by the PFF and signed by its secretary general Manizeh Zainli, the federation's Normalisation Committee referred to recent statements and announcements by "various quarters” about starting a franchise-based league.

"Recently various quarters have made statements in media and social media about running/starting a franchise league or women’s league," reads the PFF statement.

"Given that PFF is the governing body of football in Pakistan (as recognized by FIFA and AFC) any national league (franchise or otherwise) can only be hosted by the PFF. Therefore, no league can be conducted by any entity other than PFF."

In the event of a breach, the PFF stated that it will proceed with legal action.

"If any entity tries to conduct such a league, sanctions will follow," the statement read.

The PFF's warning comes after Javed Afridi, the owner of Pakistan Super League franchise Peshawar Zalmi, hinted at launching a franchise-based football league in Pakistan.

"[I have] successfully conducted various meetings with global football entities, including brands, players and investment groups to start a franchise model football league in Pakistan," Afridi had tweeted last Friday.

While speaking to Geo Super, Afridi said that he at no point inferred that he'd try to do it on his own and without PFF's consent as he insisted on keeping the federation in the loop throughout the process.

"Any such event will be done with the PFF. I have already signed contracts with consultants to prepare the model for the league. It will be more financially viable than the PSL," Afridi told Geo Super, adding that initial plans on the league have already started.

Furthermore the Zalmi owner expressed confidence over the future of football in the country and assured that the sport will receive great financial support from sponsors in the coming years.



"PSL is held only once one a year but for the football league we plan to have activities throughout the year. Pakistani investors will surely come to invest money in football. There are many brands who don’t want to invest in cricket and are global sponsors. Cricket is just a commonwealth sport while football is played by 200-plus countries," he said.

