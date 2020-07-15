Babar Azam's brother Safeer Azam also begins pursuit of pro cricket career

Safeer Azam

Limited-overs skipper Babar Azam's younger sibling Safeer Azam is also hoping to following in his big brother's foot steps as he has joined Lahore Qalandars' Virtual Coaching Programme, Daily Jang reported on Wednesday.

According to the Urdu daily, Safeer, 21, is among the group of up and coming players picked for the programme.

As part of the group, the young Safeer received tips from Qalandars batting coach Waqas Ahmed. The group was also shown videos of Babar's batting.

Safeer's coaches, as per Jang, believe that he has what it takes to become a professional player like Babar.





