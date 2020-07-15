Bill submitted in NA against corruption, fixing in sports: report

Sharjeel Khan was handed a five-year ban in 2017 for his part in a match-fixing scandal in the PSL that year. Photo: AFP

The proposed criminalisation of match-fixing in Pakistan has inched closer to fruition as MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan confirmed that a bill in this regard has been submitted in the National Assembly.

The MQM politician is quoted as saying by Daily Jang that he has presented the bill in the lower house of the parliament.

In a chat with the Urdu daily, the MNA even said that a proposal to form a special investigation agency has been made.

Earlier this week, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani, in an interview with Cricbuzz said that the board planned on establishing a stringent framework that would punish corrupt elements severely.



"Having the appropriate legal framework to go after corruptors and match fixers is very important. We have to have the strongest possible deterrent to protect the game. I believe that every major cricket playing country should criminalize match-fixing," he said.

Earlier this year, several former cricketers, including Aqib Javed, had called for criminalisation of corruption in sports in order to deter episodes such as the 2017 Pakistan Super League fixing scandal.

