Babar Azam meets eight-year-old super fan from Lahore

Babar Azam (L) meets eight-year-old Samiya Afsar (R) via video call. Photo: Screen grab from YouTube

Limited-overs skipper Babar Azam met an eight-year-old super fan Samiya Afsar via a video call organised by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Samiya, who is based in Lahore, rose to prominence earlier this year when a video of her batting practice went viral on social media in which she was seen confidently displaying her array of strokes.

Such was the nature of her shots that batting legend Kumar Sangakkara had appreciated her and tweeted: "Can’t get over how good this little player is. Much better technique than mine already. So encouraging to see such talent in cricket."

During Azam's interaction with the young fan, the classy batsman praised her stroke play and shared tips on how to become a better batter.

The eight-year-old even made a sketch of the batting superstar which she plans to gift him when the team returns.

Sharing her delight on e-meeting Babar, Samiya said: “I am Babar Azam’s biggest fan and I want to be like him. Like a superhero he looks after our country and takes our team out of troubles. One day, I will also do for our women’s team what he does for the men’s.

“Babar bhai gave me some valuable batting tips which I will practice whenever I can get back to nets.”

Azam, meanwhile, said: “Fans are the most integral part of the game and they keep us motivated through thick and thin. It gives us extra motivation to produce match winning performances when we know that such beautiful people are behind us and praying for our success.

“It was a great delight to meet Samiya. She is a superstar. I was in awe when I first saw her batting video. The way she was timing the ball was remarkable. She has all the potential to be a great batter and I look forward to catching up with her when the Covid-19 situation improves.

“Being involved in sports from a young age helps in understanding life and disciplining yourself. At this stage, I want to ask all of my young fans to make sure they do some form of physical training while concentrating on their studies.”

Take a look at their interaction:





Babar Azam meets eight-year-old super fan from Lahore