Pakistan have spin bowling edge over England, says Shan Masood

Test opener Shan Masood. Photo: AFP

Test opener Shan Masood on Tuesday said that his team have an edge over England in the spin department adding that favourable conditions could potentially propel the guests to win matches in the upcoming Test and T20I series.



In a video conference from Derby, Shan said spinners Yasir Shah and Shadab Khan could turn the tables against England with their talent.

"A lot depends on the conditions. A bit of favour from the surface and both spinners have the potential to lead Pakistan to victory. Yasir has special liking for English conditions as he has been picking wickets here in the past," said the left-handed opener.

Following the first Test at Old Trafford (Manchester) from August 5, Pakistan are to play two back-to-back matches at the Ageas Bowl Southampton where conditions are more favourable for spin bowling.

Furthermore, Shan said that it was too early to judge England’s strength from their current Test series against West Indies as the side returned after a long layoff.

"Like every other team, English cricketers are also out there on the field following a long break. So to determine the strengths and weaknesses of any team on the basis of a few matches would not be an intelligent guess.

"We should not predetermine anything. It is too early to rate them as weak or strong. England cricketers definitely require some matches to get settled down and to get into top shape," he said.

The opener reminded that despite England's lacklustre performance in the first Test against the Windies, the hosts have a top notch pace attack which could easily dominate the Men in Green.

The opener stressed that quality performance in every day of the Tests would help the side produce results.

"Look they have eight quality pace bowlers. Everyone has the potential to take wickets. With Joe Root coming back, England's batting will be solid," he said.

"We should not rate any opponent as any less, a lesson that England must have learnt after the first Test against West Indies. It all comes down to performance on each and every day of the Test match. Day to day performance matters."

Meanwhile, he downplayed the threat of England pacer Jofra Archer and said that a smart batsman should know how to deal with any bowler.

"All Test playing nations have potential speedsters in their ranks. All, however, depends on the batsman. Which ball is to play and which to leave, an opener or a top-order batsman should know."

