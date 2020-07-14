PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani. Photo: AFP

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani on Monday said that the board has "no issues" with its Indian counterpart, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), but does not see any bilateral series being played between the two sides, Cricbuzz reported.



The two cricket boards of neighbouring nations have not seen eye to eye over the past few years, primarily due to the BCCI's refusal to play bilateral series with Pakistan despite its prior commitment to do so.

Their latest skirmish came recently over the now-postponed Asia Cup, with the general resentment towards BCCI being that it puts personal gains above the best interest of the game itself. However, the PCB chief has made it clear that neither does he have a problem with the BCCI nor does he think the Indian body or anyone else is a threat to the game's well-being.

"PCB has no issues with BCCI. I do not have a fear that some countries will put their interests ahead of what is good for the game as a whole. We all owe a duty of care to the global game and the well-being of world cricket and not put our short term interests before it," he said.



Mani acknowledged that Paki-India matches add to cricket's global appeal but made it clear that neither side has it on their agenda anymore.

"Pakistan-India matches are the most watched cricket matches in the world. However, apart from ICC and ACC events we do not play against each other due to the policy of the Indian government," he said.



"It is good for the health of global cricket that we play against each other, however, in our planning we do not take into account any bilateral series against India."

No issues with BCCI but Pak-India series no more on agenda: Ehsan Mani