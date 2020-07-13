Pakistan will continue their training for the England series in Derby. Photo: PCB Twitter

The Pakistan cricket team in England has unveiled its schedule for the next two weeks, following the completion of their quarantine period in Worcester.

The team was scheduled to reach Derby from Worcester today, where it will practice ahead of the first Test, which commences at Old Trafford, Manchester from August 5.



The following is the schedule of the squad’s training and media opportunities (timing as per Britain):

July 14: A member of the side will be available for media interaction through videoconference call.

July 15 and 16: The side will hold morning and afternoon training sessions, starting at 10am and 2pm, respectively.

July 17-20: The squad will play a four-day intra-squad practice match.

July 21: A member of the side will be available for media interaction through videoconference call.

July 22 and 23: The side will hold morning and afternoon training sessions, starting at 10am and 2pm, respectively.

July 24-27: The side will play a four-day intra-squad practice match.

July 28: A member of the side will be available for a media interaction through videoconference call.

July 29 and 30: The side will hold morning and afternoon training sessions, starting at 10am and 2pm, respectively.

August 1: Side travels to Manchester.

Pakistan's tour of England: tourists unveil post-quarantine schedule