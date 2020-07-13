Saleem Malik is disappointed with PCB's reply to his plea.

The already frayed relations between Saleem Malik and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are expected to take a turn for even worse as Daily Express reports that the tainted cricketer is considering his legal options.

Malik had labelled the PCB "a joke" last week after the board told him that it will be unable to help him unless he explains an alleged meeting of his with corrupt elements, while also reminding him how he had admitted his guilt in a 2014 statement.

The former captain was disgusted by the PCB's response and had planned a press conference on Sunday, which he eventually cancelled, and made it clear that he was in consultation with his lawyers regarding his next line of action.

Malik, as per the Urdu daily, is pondering the option of once again approaching the PCB or drag it to the court. He said that he would make a final decision on which way he'd go in the next few days.

It is pertinent to mention here that Malik was banned for life in 2000 on match-fixing charges on the recommendation of Justice Qayyum report. He got the ban overturned through a local court years later, however, remains a persona non grate at the PCB.

For the past few months, he had been lobbying to shed this image and possibly land himself an employment opportunity in the PCB. The PCB's recent response to his plea indicates that it wants no part of Malik.

To sue or to settle: Saleem Malik takes stock of options against PCB