The four remaining matches of the PSL 2020 will be staged in Pakistan. Photo: File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has opted to stage the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 matches in the country rather than the UAE, Daily Jang reported.

According to sources the PSL governing council, in its last meeting, had rejected the proposition of staging the remaining four matches in the Arab country.

With the budget being approved, the PCB will now take the next steps to conclude the PSL 2020 in November.

However, in the event that the Covid-19 pandemic deems it impossible to stage the remainder of the matches then a formula will be drafted for trophy and prize money sharing.

Meanwhile, the PCB on Monday will begin its ticket refund process for matches which were abandoned due to rain, played behind closed doors or rescheduled due to Covid-19.

Remaining PSL 2020 matches to be staged in Pakistan