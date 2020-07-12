Wahab Riaz's academy coach becomes taxi driver to survive under Covid-19

Imran Khattak is forced to drive a taxi in order to make ends meet during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Reporter

Imran Khattak, Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) level two coach, who is credited for training names like Salman Butt, Wahab Riaz and Aizaz Cheema, has become a taxi driver in a bid to make ends meet after the Covid-19 pandemic suspended cricket activities in the country.

With 10 years under his belt, Khattak served as a coach in Model Town Greens where many major names of Pakistan cricket often frequented and also coached a company team.

"Life was going well as a coach. I had been training a company’s team along with working in the academy. The pandemic stopped all these activities so I had to turn my personal car into a taxi," he told Geo Super.

Imran Khattak has also coached Wahab Riaz. Photo: Reporter

Khattak pressed for cricket activities to resume in the country so that many displaced professionals like himself could return to their profession.



"England resumed its cricketing activities by adopting SOPs. There’s no reason why Pakistan can’t do the same. Activities need to resume so that people like me can return to their profession."

Furthermore, the coach said that the cricket community was still feeling the effects of the departmental cricket shutdown and urged for its restoration along with a policy that could enable coaches to teach in educational institutes.

"A policy needs to be formulated for professional coaches so that they can coach in educational institutions. Domestic and departmental cricket should be restored so that the hundreds that were unemployed can return," he said.

