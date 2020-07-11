PCB announces PSL 2020 ticket refund policy

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced that the ticket refund process of those Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 matches which were abandoned due to rain, played behind closed doors or rescheduled due to Covid-19 will kick off at designated TCS branches from Monday (July 13).

The refund will be carried out in two phases. During the first phase, which runs from 13 July to 5 August, the tickets of the five group matches – held behind closed doors – along with the 29 February washed-out contest in Rawalpindi will be returned,” a PCB press release said.

“The second phase will run from 6-29 August during which the tickets of the qualifier, two eliminators and the final will be repaid.”

The board made it clear that ticketholders must get their refunds within the stipulated window.

“The six-week-long refund process is the only opportunity for all customers to receive their refunds. The tickets will be processed daily from Monday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm from the designated TCS Express Centres in Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Burewala, Chakwal, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Jhang, Karachi, Khanewal, Lahore, Layyah, Lodhran, Mian Channu, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta, Rahim Yar Khan, Raiwind, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Sialkot, Sukkur and Vehari,” it added.

“It has taken some time for us to initiate the tickets refund process, but I hope fans will understand that we had to cover all our bases due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation in the country. I request all ticket holders to ensure that they follow the government SOPs and maintain social distancing,” PSL Project Executive Shoaib Naveed said.

The PCB plans to stage the remainder of PSL 2020 later this year, ideally in the October-November window and especially if the T20 World Cup gets scrapped.



