Danish Kaneria threatens to sue anyone who links him with fixing cases

After Saleem Malik, his fellow tainted ex-cricketer Danish Kaneria has also threatened to take legal action against anyone who tried to drag his name match or spot-fixing scandals.

Kaneria, who stands banned for life for his part in a fixing scandal a decade ago, issued the threat in response to the Pakistan Cricket Board’s letter to him, which made it clear that it has no relief for him.

The former leg-spinner, in a video on Twitter, confirmed the receipt of the PCB’s letter, but claimed that unlike Saleem Malik or anyone else, his case had nothing to do with fixing.

He then issued the threat of legal action.

It is pertinent to mention here that Malik - another cricketer who as per the PCB had admitted his guilt in writing - had earlier this year threatened to sue anyone who called him a fixer.

