PCB tells Danish Kaneria, Saleem Malik they're barking up the wrong tree

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has formally addressed the moans and groans of troubled former cricketers Danish Kaneria and Saleem Malik, explaining to each why it does not have a solution to their longstanding grievances.

Kaneria, banned for life after being found guilty in a fixing scandal in England, has often accused the PCB of not doing for him what it has done for others, even claiming at times that the alleged discrimination was due to his faith.

To him, the PCB, in a written reply, reminded : “You were banned for life by the ECB’s Cricket Discipline Commission after it was established that you had ‘knowingly induced or encouraged Mervyn Westfield not to perform on his merits in the Durham match,’” the PCB said.

“You subsequently challenged the decision before the Appeal Panel of the Cricket Disciplinary Commission, which was upheld. Then, you appealed before a commercial bench of the High Court in London, which was dismissed. Then, you appealed before the Court of Appeal (Civil Division), which was rejected.”

“The PCB’s rehabilitation programme is offered to players upon conclusion of the respective periods of ineligibility and not for players who are serving life bans.”

The board further told Kaneria that he had been barking up the wrong tree all these years.

“The life ban was imposed by the ECB and upheld by all ICC Members as per Article 9 of the ICC/PCB Anti-Corruption Code, and the only way it could have been overturned was by way of appeal, an avenue which have already been explored,” it stated.

“As such, you are advised to approach the ECB as per Article 6.8 of the ECB Anti-Corruption Code.”

Malik told to respond to ICC transcripts, politely reminded of his admission of guilt

Meanwhile, to Malik, the PCB said it would be unable to do anything until he explains to the ICC why he had held a meeting with corrupt elements in England in April 2000. It also urged the former national team captain to respond to the transcripts provided by the ICC.

It is pertinent to mention here that Malik was banned by the PCB on the recommendation of the famous Justice Qayyum report. Years later, he had managed to get the ban overturned by a local court. However, he has still remained a persona non grata at the PCB due to his refusal to respond to the aforesaid transcripts.

Malik, who had earlier this year threatened to sue anyone who called him a match-fixer, was reminded by the PCB that he himself had, in a letter written in May 2014 to the then PCB chairperson, admitted his guilt.

“Sir, after consultations and on my free will, I have reached a decision that I am ready to accept my wrongdoing, apologise to the fans and want to start by rehabilitation process. I fully understand the consequence of my decision and am ready to cooperate to every extent with ICC and PCB for my rehabilitation program. I would request PCB to talk to ICC if required and start my rehabilitation program at the earliest,” the PCB quoted Malik as writing in the said letter.

