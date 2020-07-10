Quarantined Pakistan players miss desi food, local hospitality, friends in E

Pakistan cricket team in England.

Quarantined and confined to a bio-secure bubble in England, Pakistan players are desperately missing desi cuisine and the hospitality of their friends.

The national contingent is currently in Worcester, days away from the conclusion of their quarantine, after which their precautionary protocols would ease some but not go away completely as the authorities try their hardest to shield them from possible Covid-19 exposure ahead of their Test series in August.

The team is currently placed at a hotel next to their training ground, and the two spots are all where they can be at.

In the absence of room service, the team has been assigned a chef and a dining hall. The diet being given to the team members has none of desi delicacies, which is a source of frustration for the team.

England has a sizable Pakistani cricket community, which mingles with and hosts the national team on their tours. However, that has not been the case this time around due to obvious reasons.

