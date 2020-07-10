Pakistan vs England: 'With no fans, players need to inspire each other'

Mushtaq Ahmed says players will have to improvise and also do the job of the fans.

Pakistan's spin bowling coach Mushtaq Ahmed has said that players will have to be each other's support system against England in the absence of the crowd, which has traditionally served as a motivating factor.

As part of the Covid-19 protocol, the upcoming series against England will be held without any fans at the stadium. As a result, Mushtaq says players will have to improvise and also do the job of the fans.

"This tour is being played in extraordinary circumstances,” the former log-spinner is quoted as saying in a PCB press release. “There are no spectators, there are hardly any journalists either to analyse the teams or the game. The players need to inspire each other, back each other and support each other to the hilt."

Despite the unusual circumstances of the tour, Mushtaq said that the team management is content with how the preparations have gone so far.

“I am happy with the start we have made; we are getting accustomed to the environment and conditions and still have a long time to go before the start of the series,” he said.

The first Test between Pakistan and England stars August 5, after the latter has done playing their series with the West Indies.

