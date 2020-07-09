Asia Cup 2020 postponed due to Covid-19, ACC confirms

Asia Cup 2020 has been postponed till June 2021.

The Asia Cup 2020 has been postponed until next year, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced on Thursday, putting an end to cricket's second-biggest saga of the calendar year.

The Executive Board of the ACC cited the novel coronavirus pandemic as the reason behind the tournament's postponement.

"The Board was keen on organising the tournament as per the original schedule. However, travel restrictions, country-specific quarantine requirements, fundamental health risks and social distancing mandates have posed as substantial challenges to the holding of the Asia Cup," the ACC said in a press release.

"Above all, the risks related to health and safety of participating players, support staff, commercial partners, fans and the cricketing community were deemed to be significant."



"Accordingly, the Board, after careful consideration of all the above factors, has determined that the Asia Cup 2020 be postponed."

The ACC statement comes just hours after the PCB denied BCCI President Saurav Ganguly's claim that the Asia Cup had been postponed.

"The ACC and the Board is hopeful that the tournament will be held in 2021. The ACC is currently working towards securing June 2021 as a suitable window for the same," the press release added.

It also confirmed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had swapped the 2020 Asia Cup hosting right with Sri Lanka Cricket.

It means that the Asia Cup next year will be staged in Sri Lanka, whereas the hosting rights of the 2022 edition of the tournament are now PCB's.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PCB had reportedly swapped the rights due to Indian board's refusal to travel to Pakistan.

