National Stadium Karachi's roof all but mended: report

National Stadium Karachi

The Teflon roof of National Stadium Karachi that had sustained damage due to a dust storm last month has been repaired and will be installed in the next few days, Jang reported on Thursday.

The storm had demolished the wall of the main entrance of the stadia and also had caused damage to the roof of Imran Khan and Javed Miandad enclosures, both of which had rips at six different areas.

A PCB spokesperson told Jang that repair work has been concluded but the unavailability of a crane to balance the roof has held up the final work.

The spokesperson further said that as soon as the current wave of rain is over, the roof will be installed.

