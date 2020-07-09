Shoaib Akhtar breaks ranks with experts, tips Pakistan to beat England

Pace legend Shoaib Akhtar. Photo: File

Unlike several other experts who have all but ruled out Pakistan from beating England in the upcoming Test series, pace legend Shoaib Akhtar thinks that Azhar Ali's men have a more than a decent chance against their more experienced hosts.

"This is a very important tour for Pakistan. Pakistan needs to come out with something really good out of this [series]. I really think that Pakistan can do wonders. I wish them best of luck," Akhtar is quoted as saying in local media.



Furthermore, the Rawalpindi Express lauded the Pakistan Cricket Board for sending a 29-man squad way ahead of time in order to ensure that the team got ample practice.

Pakistan is scheduled to play three Tests and three T20Is from August 5 to September 1.

Akhtar's backing of Team Green is a deviation from what other experts have recently said. Basit Ali and Saeed Ajmal have both opined that the national team will not only lose the series, even a single consolation win will be hard to come by.

