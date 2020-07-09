Shoaib Akhtar breaks ranks with experts, tips Pakistan to beat England

Thursday Jul 09, 2020
Unlike several other experts who have all but ruled out Pakistan from beating England in the upcoming Test series, pace legend Shoaib Akhtar thinks that Azhar Ali's men have a more than a decent chance against their more experienced hosts.
"This is a very important tour for Pakistan. Pakistan needs to come out with something really good out of this [series]. I really think that Pakistan can do wonders. I wish them best of luck," Akhtar is quoted as saying in local media.
Furthermore, the Rawalpindi Express lauded the Pakistan Cricket Board for sending a 29-man squad way ahead of time in order to ensure that the team got ample practice.
Pakistan is scheduled to play three Tests and three T20Is from August 5 to September 1.
Akhtar's backing of Team Green is a deviation from what other experts have recently said. Basit Ali and Saeed Ajmal have both opined that the national team will not only lose the series, even a single consolation win will be hard to come by.