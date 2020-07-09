New Zealand rubbish claims on offering to stage IPL 2020

Covid-19 pandemic has given birth to speculation that IPL 2020 could be staged outside of India.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has rubbished media reports stating that it made the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) the offer to host its Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Radio New Zealand reported.

Richard Boock, a spokesperson for NZC, clarified that the board never offered or expressed interest in hosting the T20 tournament.

"The report is simply speculation. We have not offered to host the IPL nor have we had an approach to do so," he said.

A BCCI official had earlier stated that New Zealand had joined the UAE and Sri Lanka in aspiring hosts in case the tournament was not to be held within India.

As of yet, the Indian board is pinning its hopes on the September-November window while the possibility of the ICC T20 World Cup materialising continue to look more bleak.

The world's wealthiest Twenty20 tournament has twice been held outside India in years that it clashed with national elections.



South Africa hosted the second IPL in 2009, and the first half of the 2014 season took place in the UAE.

