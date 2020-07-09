Shahid Afridi Foundation logo to feature on Pakistan's playing kits

Shahid Afridi announces that his foundation's logo will feature in Pakistan's playing kits. Photo: File

Cricket legend Shahid Afridi on Wednesday announced that the sponsorless Pakistan team will have his charity's, the Shahid Afridi Foundation, logo featured on the Men in Green's playing kits for the Test and T20I series against England.



Afridi broke the news on Twitter in response to a tweet from Pak Passion's Saj Sajid who suggested that the team have logos of local charity organisations in the event that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) failed to find sponsors.

The PCB is currently struggling to get a new sponsorship deal for the national team after its last contract with a beverage company expired.



"We’re delighted that the Shahid Afridi Foundation logo will be featured on the Pakistan playing kits, since we are charity partners to the PCB. Thanking Wasim Khan and the PCB for their continued support and wishing our boys all the very best with the tour," he wrote.

Meanwhile, former PCB chief Khalid Mahmood, on Monday urged the national team to sport the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement logo.

