BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has rejected a claim made by Sorav Ganguly, President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), who said that the Asia Cup 2020 was cancelled, Cricket Pakistan reported.

According to a source in the PCB, the final decision regarding the tournament will be announced by Nazmul Hasan, the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

"The PCB has heard nothing from the ACC on the postponement of the Asia Cup T20," a PCB spokesman said.

Ganguly had earlier stated, in a conversation on Sports Tak, that the T20 tournament was called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ: Discussions over fate of Asia Cup 2020 deferred

"In December, we have the first full series. Asia Cup 2020 has been called-off which was scheduled to take place in September," Ganguly said.

"Asia Cup 2020 has been cancelled."

Meanwhile, the Asia Cup 2020 was scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan in September but the circumstances following the coronavirus outbreak along with India's unwillingness saw the PCB to reportedly agree to swap their Asia Cup hosting rights with Sri Lanka.

PCB rejects Sourav Ganguly's claim over cancelled Asia Cup 2020