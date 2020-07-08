PFF appoints Atletico Madrid's Daniel Limones as new technical director

Daniel Limones was associated with Spanish La Liga giants Club Atletico de Madrid and had been working with the club's academy in Lahore as head coach.

The Pakistan Football Federation's (PFF) Normalization Committee on Wednesday announced the appointment of Spain's Daniel Limones as its technical director for a period of six months.

Limones, a UEFA Pro License coach, was associated with Spanish La Liga giants Club Atletico de Madrid and had been working with the club's academy in Lahore as head coach.

Announcing Daniel Limones’ appointment, Humza Khan, the chairman of the PFF committee, said that they were "looking to set a road map for the revival of football in Pakistan".

“The appointment is a step in the right direction. We're excited to have Mr Limones aboard and we fully believe that his addition to the setup will help Pakistan football flourish." Humza said.

According to Humza, Limones will "design and execute" strategies that lead to the development of football in Pakistan.

He further said that his appointment was for six months, after which it will be up to the next elected body if they want to continue with Limones or not.

With blank canvass, possibilities are innumerable: Limones

Limones, meanwhile, said that his main focus will be on grass-root levels as well as the development of coaches.

He highlighted the importance of coaching and said that "without good coaches no country can go forward."

“Our idea is to set a blueprint for the future. We want to put in place a footballing ecosystem,” he said.

“We have liquid gold. We have to start on grassroots. Coaches here are not that important as they should be so we are going to empower them."

Limones said that since football is still nascent in Pakistan, "the opportunities and possibilities are innumerable."

“Football in Pakistan continues to be a blank canvas on which players, coaches, clubs and the federation itself can shape the future for the new generations," he said.

“The aim is to have more kids involved in football. We’re going to promote national identity in football. Keep possession, make passes, have attacking role - it is going to be a tool to keep kids playing football and grow up with the understanding of the game."

