WWE says 30 plus of its staff tested positive for Covid-19

WWE has reported that at least 30 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at its performance center over the past three weeks, The Indian Express reported.

Sports journalist Ryan Satin stated that the media company conducted over 1,500 tests on incoming talent at the end of June which is when the number of daily cases was seen to have taken a surge.

Some of the company's wrestlers namely Renee Young and Kayla Braxton also came forward and revealed that they had contracted the virus.

"WWE will continue COVID-19 testing of its talent, production crew and employees in advance of TV productions for the foreseeable future," the company said in a statement.

"All tapings will go ahead as scheduled with testing beforehand and those that have already tested positive will now isolate."

After the return of positive results it was made compulsory to wear a face mask and in the event of non compliance, violators will be handed a $500 fine for the first offence and then $1,000 each time after.

